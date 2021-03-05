Meet Dilly. She’s a 6½-year-old shepherd mix with a pretty face and a loving nature. This 50-pound lady loves people and enjoys a good scratch session from anyone who is willing to lend a hand. She is happy meeting new people, making new friends and spending time outdoors. In her previous home, she got along fine with children ages 6-10, and she did well with just about all people she met. She’s a mostly calm and laidback gal who doesn’t mind being a couch potato, but she sure will do tricks in exchange for treats. In fact, she knows how to sit, stay, lie down and even give kisses on command! Dilly would do best with other dogs similar in size, as she can get a little too excited around small dogs or cats. If you’re looking for an easygoing pup to spend time with, she’s the girl for you. Dilly is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet Dilly, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.