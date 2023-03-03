Meet Dehya, a super-sweet domestic shorthair mix with an unusual coat of many colors. She is just under 2 years of age and is a dainty 8 pounds. She came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray and had kittens. The kittens are now cared for, and Dehya needs to find a good home of her own. Since she was on her own for so long, it takes a minute or two for her to trust a new person, but when she does, it’s cuteness galore from there on out. Dehya is housed at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.