Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

MARCH

• March 3-4: ‘Wood/Shop’

Bruce Wood Dance presents new works by company dancers at 7 p.m. at the Bruce Wood Dance Studio. Tickets at EventBrite.com.

• Through March 4: ‘On Your Feet!’

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 5: Fly Queens Drag Brunch

Mesa Mezcal presents The Fly Queens hosted by Liquor Mini from 1-3 p.m. at Mesa Mezcal, 400 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Reservations on Open Table.

• Through March 5: Kitchen Dog Theater: ‘Man Cave’

This regional premiere is a political thriller by queer playwright John J. Caswell Jr. that centers on four women who take over a Republican politician’s man cave and turn it into a sanctuary. Trinity River Arts Center, 2600 N. Stemmons Fwy. KitchenDogTheater.org.

• March 6: Coalition for Aging LGBT

Informed Approach to Aging. Experts discuss what you need to know about guardianships, preventing financial fraud and important services available for loved ones from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. Register to reserve a free spot on Eventbrite.com. CFA.LGBT.

• March 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 9: Sapphic Sanctuary: Celebrating Women & LGBTQ Life in DFW

A fireside chat with Resource Center featuring Candy Marcum, Michelle Peak and Poppy Xander. Join for wine, cheese and conversation from 6-7 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 11: NOH8

Add your face to the fight for equality. Adam Bouska returns to Dallas for a photo shoot from 2-4 p.m. at the W Dallas – Victory Hotel, 2440 Victory Park Lane. $40 single. $24 per person couple or group. NOH8Campaign.com.

• Through March 12: ‘To Die:Go In Leaves’

Cara Mia Theatre devised this production inspired by Frida Kahlo’s paintings and biography. Get tickets for the English or Spanish versions at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Through March 12: ‘Silver Foxes’

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• Through March 12: ‘Beautiful’

The Carole King musical at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. CasaManana.org.

• March 14: LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Business Connections Lunch Tarrant County from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Main Street Cafe inside the Radisson Hotel Fort Worth North Fossil Creek, 2540 Meacham Blvd., Fort Worth. Attendees pay for their own lunch.

• March 15: Pride Happy Hour

LGBTQ Chamber hosts Pride Happy Hour where LGBTQ and ally professionals network to grow their businesses at 5:30 p.m. at Aloft Dallas Downtown, 1033 Young St. Free to registered members and their guests. At the door $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members. Lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.

• March 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 18: Back to the 80s Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 18: Love Equality

In the 88th Legislature, anti-LBTQ hate is a priority among some extremist politicians. Love Equality 2023 supports Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100. EqualityTexas.org.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 24-April 1: Cosi fan Tutte

The Dallas Opera presents the Mozart comedy on March 24, 26 and 29 and April 1 at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. DallasOpera.org.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

An estimated 30,000 people are living with HIV in Dallas County. Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K AIDS walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Through March 25: Rusty Scruby

Gay artist Rusty Scruby’s solo exhibition of new works. Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St., Suite 110. CrisWorley.com.

• March 26: HRC Women’s Mixer and Seafood Boil

Only 50 spots available. From 6-8 p.m. at Restaurant Beatrice, 1111 N. Beckley Ave. $10 at Eventbrite.

• March 28-April 2: ‘Annie’

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• March 30: ‘Homecoming’

Homecoming is the first ever SPEAK event in Texas. SPEAK is a platform for people to share their diverse stories around a common theme and brings together speakers from coast to coast. Plaza Arts Center, 1115 4th Ave., Carrollton at 7 p.m. $35. SpeakEvent.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 1: Rhapsody

Patti LuPone headlines this year’s Turtle Creek Chorale Benefit Gala Rhapsody. Tickets at RhapsodyGala.com.

• April 1-Oct. 1: ‘Avedon’s West’

Spring 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Richard Avedon, renowned fashion and portrait photographer. The Carter is showcasing thirteen works of art from the acclaimed series In the American West, which the museum commissioned in 1979 and premiered in 1985. Over the course of five years, Avedon traveled through 13 states and 189 towns from Texas to Idaho, conducting 752 sittings and photographing a range of everyday people throughout the western U.S. in a now-iconic style he’d formerly applied to celebrities and politicians. The Carter owns one of only two complete sets of the series — one of the most important photographic projects of the 20th century. Amon Cater Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• April 2: Palm Sunday

• April 4: Easter Basket Auction

Annual Easter Basket Auction benefits Texas Gay Rodeo Association and Pride in Dallas at Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road at 6 p.m.

• April 2: Fly Queens Drag Brunch

Mesa Mezcal presents The Fly Queens hosted by Liquor Mini from 1-3 p.m. at Mesa Mezcal, 400 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Reservations on Open Table.

• April 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• April 5: Passover

First Seder begins at sundown

• April 7: Good Friday

• April 8-May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Open Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com

• April 9: Easter Sunday

• April 6-8: ‘Anastasia’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: ‘Into the Woods’

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 8: Dallas Spring Arts Festival

Bruce Wood Dance participates in a free event at Klyde Warren Park from 1-5 p.m.

• April 8-May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Scarborough Renaissance Festival takes place Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com.

• April 9: Easter in the Park

Dallas Symphony Orchestra brass quintet concert, pooch parade, photos with the Easter bunny and more from 1-4 p.m. in Turtle Creek Park.

• April 11: Coalition for Aging LGBT

LGBT Life and Financial Planninng: Protecting and Respecting Relationships from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Arts District Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave. Reserve a free spot at Eventbrite.com. CFA.LGBT.

• April 12: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton,

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 15: 25th Anniversary LGBT Law Section

25th anniversary celebration of the LGBT Law Section of the State Bar of Texas at the Arts District Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave.

• April 15: Wigchella Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 15: Legacy’s Neon Jungle

Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105 from 7-10 p.m.

• April 15-16: Dallas Festival of the Arts

Formerly known as Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival includes an outdoor art gallery featuring 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more from 10 a.m.-5p.m. On Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. DallasFestivaloftheArts.net.

• April 16: David Sedaris

Arts and Letters Live presents David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz St.

• April 18-30: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• April 20-23: ‘Broadway Our Way 2023’

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 22: DFW Sisters spring event

• April 22-23: White Rock Home Tour

Five homes to tour. Proceeds benefit Victor H. Hexter Elementary School. Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. Tickets $20 at WRHomeTour.com.

• April 23: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents For the Beauty of the Earth featuring three ensembles — the Chamber Chorus, Coloratura and TerraVox — inspired by the beauty of earth presented the Sunday after Earth Day at East Dallas Christian Church. Pay what you wish tickets available at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

Tenth anniversary of the Black Trans Advocacy Conference at the Doubletree Dallas Galleria, 4099 Valley View Lane. Info at BTAC.org.

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 29: Scholar’s Gala

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to LGBT and ally students at 7:30 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St.

• April 29: 13th Anniversary Performance and Gala

Bruce Wood Dance present celebrates its 13th anniversary with a performance and gala at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

MAY

• May 2: ‘Rise Up’

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses securing trans rights at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• May 2: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 7: Rise

Purple Party presents Rise, the final day of an all-new three-day party series at Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. Reservations at marriott.com/dalmt.

• May 9-14: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 10: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

• May 11-13: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

• May 14: Mother’s Day

• May 18: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• May 20: Snatch the Crown Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• May 20: No Tie Dinner

Progressive dinners that end at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. at Love Field with entertainment, desserts and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AIDS Services Dallas. $100. NoTieDinner.org.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 29: Memorial Day

JUNE

• June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 3: Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

• June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

• June 6: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• June 7: ‘Rise Up’

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses the advancement of LGBTQ rights in Dallas at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• June 18: Mother’s Day

• Through June 18: ‘Rise Up’

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement tells more than 50 years of history of the LGBTQ rights movement with a focus on the Stonewall Rebellion at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers incudes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 24: Houston Pride

• June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

• June 24: Shreveport Q-Prom

Shrevepride’s flagship event and preeminent Pride month party.

• June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 29-30: What Happens in Vegas

Turtle Creek Chorale concert. From Sinatra to Celine. From Britney to boy bands. From Elton to Elvis. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 19: Juneteenth

• July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

• Sept. 4: Labor Day

• Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

• Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

• Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

• Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve