Meet CJ, a 1½-year-old, black mouth cur mix with a great personality! He spent some time in a foster home and has shown that he is a funny, curious boy who loves to explore and play with toys. He came to the SPCA of Texas last year through their Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, so he did not have the best life before. He can still be a little scared in unfamiliar situations, but he has come a long way. CJ would thrive in a home with another dog as his buddy; he just loves hanging out with friends, and they really bring out his confidence! He’s quite a smarty pants, and has learned tricks like sit, come, stay and down from the staff at the shelter. This goofy, lovable sweetheart is sure to be a loyal companion to anyone willing to give him a chance. CJ is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet CJ, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.