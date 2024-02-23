Meet Petey, a brindle-and-white 3-1/2-year-old male mixed breed weighing in at 59 pounds. Petey has a short, easy-to-maintain coat, spotted ears, dark black nose and soulful eyes. Described as shy but curious, Petey is the ideal blend of caution and inquisitiveness. Despite his initial reserve, Petey’s gentle nature and loyalty shine through, and it won’t be long before you discover his sweet, affectionate side. Don’t miss the chance to welcome Petey into your life.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Petey has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for his new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. The SPCA of Texas’ “True Love Has Paws” Adoption Special — $25 adoptions for all adult dogs and adult cats — runs through Thursday, Feb. 29. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.