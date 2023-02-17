Meet Nessie, a beautiful little domestic shorthair mix with an amazing tortoise shell coat and big eyes that are constantly exploring the world. Nessie is a timid cat, and she will probably be a bit shy at first meeting. She is really hoping to go to a calm and serene home so she can have an easier time acclimating to her new environment. She absolutely needs to go to a home where there is another cat who can show her the ropes. She’d prefer that all kids in the home be at least 15 years of age. She is housed at the SPCA of Texas’ flagship shelter at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week. noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.