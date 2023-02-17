Terry Lynn Bucher, 69, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12. He was born in Dallas and attended business school for copy machine repairs. He worked for Royal Business Machines and Konica Business Machines before working at Off the Street on Cedar Springs Road.

Terry worked in the Oak Lawn community since the early 1980s at Off The Street and The Roundup Saloon. He took great pleasure in his work with audio/visual aspects of advertising and entertainment for the community.

For four years, he served on the board of The Dallas Way. Serving on many organizations, charities, and fundraisers, one of his greatest joys was participating in the Annual Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. Terry may possess the largest photographic collection of Dallas Pride parades through the years.

Terry is survived by his partner David Creek of Dallas and his brother Eddie Bucher of Fort Worth.

A memorial gathering will be held for Terry Lynn Bucher on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at ARIA, 10116 E. Northwest Hwy., Dallas 75238