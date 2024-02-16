Meet Jan, a 7-month-old female mixed breed with distinctive white markings under her neck and belly and white-tipped toes. Jan weighs 29 pounds and has a sweet and affectionate nature. Despite being born with a heart condition, Jan’s spirit remains unbroken, and she exudes resilience in every wag of her tail. Not to worry, our staff can speak with you about Jan’s health. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs she sees in the shelter, but as with all adoptions, it’s best to bring two- and four-legged siblings to a meet and greet prior to adopting.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Jan has been spayed, microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines. She is waiting for her new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet her. Adoption fees throughout February are $25 for all adult dogs — including Jan — and adult cats. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.