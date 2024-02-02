Meet KJ, a gentle 5-year-old mixed breed weighing in at 42 pounds. Playing well with other dogs is her specialty, and she’s not just friendly with handlers; she provides good corrections to her doggy friends. She has shown impeccable leash walking and, on a recent volunteer hike, she proved to be energetic, social and surprisingly calm during the journey. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, KJ has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, just find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on that make an appointment button. SPCA of Texas’ “True Love Has Paws” Adoption Special, with $25 adoptions for all adult dogs and cats, runs through Feb. 29.