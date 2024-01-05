Meet Red, a red-coated, four-year-old mixed breed dog with boundless energy and a heart full of love. At a solid 69 pounds, this playful pooch is the epitome of joy and enthusiasm. Red’s charming, goofy antics are a testament to his playful nature, making him the perfect partner for a game of fetch or an afternoon of frolicking in the park. Red is a social butterfly, effortlessly making friends with both two-legged and four-legged companions. If you’re a dog lover with a bustling social life, this delightful goofball is sure to be the life of the party. He is a well-behaved pup that walks on a leash with the grace of a seasoned professional, and he is a lovebug who craves attention and thrives on affection. Red’s endearing personality and genuine love for his human companions make him the ultimate cuddle buddy after a long day. It’s best to bring any two- and four-legged siblings to a meet-and-greet prior to adopting.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Red has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. To do that, just find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “make an appointment” button. Red’s team will take it from there.

During January, all adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25!