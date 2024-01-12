Meet Earl (left) and Buddy (right) , a charming bonded duo. Earl, a 4 1/2-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a shy sweetheart weighing in at 12 pounds. His “brother” Buddy is an 8-year-old black-and-white domestic shorthair with bright green eyes who also weighs 12 pounds. Together, these two form an inseparable bond, making them an ideal pair for a loving home. This dynamic duo is not limited to each other; they could happily welcome another cat into their home. Earl and Buddy are ready to bring joy, warmth, and companionship to your home. Adopt this pair-bonded team, and you’ll discover the true meaning of unconditional love, wrapped in fur and filled with purrs.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Buddy and Earl have been neutered and microchipped and are up to date on all their necessary vaccinations. They are housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, so come on by 2400 Lone Star Drive any day from noon to 6 p.m. to meet them. During January all adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25.