Meet Cyrus, a 3-year-old male pit bull terrier mix weighing 56 pounds. Cyrus came to the SPCA of Texas from Louisiana when he was transferred from another shelter in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Not much is known about his past, but he has shown that he is a sweet, loving boy, despite his long journey. He can be a little shy around new people, but he warms up quickly — especially with treats! He’d love to have a family who will give him lots of attention, playtime and snuggles. If you have any other dogs at home, please bring them to meet him to make sure they get along. Cyrus is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.