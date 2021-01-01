Scene • 01-01-21 Jan 1, 2021 | 1 Lisa and Matt at The Teddy Bear Party Leslie Jordan performs for Legacy Couseling Lady Bunny and Cassie Nova Jeremy and Blair at Magnum Jennifer Hudson performs at The W Hotel James cookin’ up some smiles at TMC James at S4 Jacob, Nicholas and Ryan at Magnum Hola boys at Latinx Pride Share:
Sweet Leo. Thanks so much for posting the pic of JHud at our wedding. July 8, 2015 will always be a memory we will never forget. Thanks to The Voice for covering our special day. Scott and Chris