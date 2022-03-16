Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured above who is a person of interest in connection an aggravated assault this morning (Wednesday, March 16) in the parking garage at 2975 Blackburn St., in the Uptown area.

Police responded to that location at 7:18 a.m. after getting a call about a woman found bleeding in the apartment building’s parking garage. The woman, who is 31, had been stabbed multiple times, according to police reports. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives investigating the case want to speak to the individual in the photo, who was seen with the victim earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective. Timothy Johnston by phone at 214-470=3723 or by email at timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 046061-2022.

— Tammye Nash