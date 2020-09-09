With the safety of guests, staff and volunteers a top priority, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reopen its doors Saturday and Sunday with new public-health protocols, ticketing procedures, reduced hours and occupancy at no more than 25 percent.

Beginning Sept. 18, the Museum will then operate Fridays–Sundays for the foreseeable future. To ensure the best experience during preferred times and to manage capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to purchase timed-entry tickets now on sale in advance at perotmuseum.org.

The Perot Museum’s new safety standards align with those recently adopted by 60 other Dallas arts and culture organizations, as well as policies, protocols and requirements set by the CDC, state, city and county officials. Some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum, The Hoglund Foundation Theater and many interactive activities. Closures will be regularly reevaluated based on the lifting or reinstatement of CDC, state and local guidelines, so guests should check the website for the latest information.

— Arnold Wayne