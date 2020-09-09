A vigil will be held at Northaven Church on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to remember 175 Black lives that have been taken by brutality and injustice.

There will be an artistic performance by a local fitness organization along with a discussion led by local faith leaders, Rev. Ray Jordan, Rev. Robin Murray, Heather Mustain (MDiv), and Craig Howard(MDiv). The event will end with saying the names of those who have lost their lives to systemic racism.

The vigil will be held by a memorial that has been constructed by the local SayTheirNamesMemorial that is near the church’s Celebration Garden. The team includes Paula Minnis, Emily Clarke, and Alicia Rico.

Northaven Church has been projecting the names of those who have suffered loss of life from police brutality on its building nightly.

Northaven Church is located at 11211 Preston Road at Northaven Road. Parking is available on the north and south sides of the building.

— David Taffet