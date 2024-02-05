There’s a new documentary from Independent Lens premiering today (Monday, Feb. 5) at 9 p.m. on KERA Channel 13 here in Dallas/Fort Worth. It’s called Sister Úna Lived a Good Death, and it recounts the last nine months in the life of a Catholic nun dying of cancer.

The film is directed by Par Parekh and produced by Ali Hart for PBS’ award-winning documentary series, Independent Lens, with co-producer ITVS (Independent Television Services).

Here’s a description from the press release:

“Sister Úna Feeney spent her life eschewing stereotypes. Cursing like a sailor, smoking Camels and wearing plaid flannels like a uniform, the raconteur was a rule-breaker and feminist long before it was cool. Sister Úna Lived a Good Death is an equally unconventional character study of a wisecracking, social justice-defending Catholic nun living out her last nine months in Encino, Calif., with stage IV cancer and a strong will to thrive. Her unique approach to dying included planning her own funeral (with karaoke), hosting a funeral planning workshop for Sisters and friends to consider their last wishes, and making the most of her last days as she attempted to live for the birth of her beloved niece Sarah’s first child. A former youth minister, Úna used her death as her final teaching moment.”

After tonight’s premiere, the film will stream on the PBS app and on PBS Passport. Watch for a review coming to DallasVoice.com soon.

— Tammye Nash