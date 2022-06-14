One of the 31 Patriot Front members who were arrested last weekend in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on their way to disrupt that city’s annual Pride picnic has been thrown out of his home after refusing to disassociate himself from the white supremacy group, according to Queerty.com, reporting on an interview by the Daily Beast.

Karen Amsden, a licensed clinical social worker, told Daily Beast that she told her son, 27-year-old Jared Michael Boyce, he had to either leave Patriot Front or leave her home. When he told her he couldn’t leave the group, she told him to pack his things and get out.

Amsden told Daily Beast that her son had struggled to fill “a void” in his life ever since his father left the family some years ago and came out as gay. She also said she hopes that her speaking out will prompt Patriot Front to kick her son out.

“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it, and that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth, and he’s never going to get away with anything,” she said.

Six of the 31 men arrested last Saturday were from the DFW area, including Patriot Front founder Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine. A seventh Texan, from the Houston area was also arrested. All of them now face misdemeanor charges of criminal conspiracy.

The men were arrested after a concerned citizen saw “a tiny army” of men — dressed in their “uniforms” of white gaiters, sunglasses, blue jackets, khaki pants, brown boots and hats and armed with “riot gear” — climbing into the back of a UHaul truck. Police then located the truck near the park with the Pride celebration was happening, pulled it over and arrested the men.

— Tammye Nash