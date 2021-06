Texas Latino Pride and Common Hearts Market are hosting Orgullo Oak Cliff Pride and Market this Saturday, June 26, from 5- 9 p.m., at CocoAndre Chocolatier and Horchateria, 508 W. 7th St. in Dallas.

There will be vendors, food, drinks, a drag store and music by @EternosTx.

Masks are encouraged for the safety of all attendees and vendors and are still required when entering the shop.

— Tammye Nash