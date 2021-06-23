Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough this week announced that he is moving to make gender confirmation surgery available to transgender veterans through Veterans Affairs health coverage.

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimates that there are about 134,000 transgender U.S. military veterans. The VA Health Benefits package currently includes coverage of mental health services and hormone therapy, but has specifically excluded coverage or funding for gender confirmation surgery.

The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus applauded the move, with Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Mark Takano saying, “As a co-chair of the Equality Caucus and chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I applaud the Biden administration for taking this important step forward to create a more inclusive VA by beginning the rulemaking process to expand care to include gender confirmation surgeries.”

He continued, “This decision is a critical step in continuing to assess disparities that exist for our veterans and ensure that we build an equitable and welcoming VA for all. Veterans in need of gender confirmation surgery should not have to seek healthcare outside of the VA health system or navigate complicated processes to get the care they need.

“For many generations, LGBTQ Americans have stepped up to serve our country in uniform, even when discriminatory policies prevented them from serving openly and when facing higher rates of harassment just for being who they are,” Takano concluded. “VA must be inclusive of all veterans who have served, regardless of their identity.”

— Tammye Nash