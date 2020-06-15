A segment of the Katy Trail from Fitzhugh Avenue to Cambrick Street, a block north of Blackburn Street will close beginning Monday, June 15 for about eight weeks for construction.
Park Department crews are adding a soft-surface trail.
The Park Department suggests this alternative route:
From the north, exit at Knox.
Go east to Travis.
Walk/bike/skate south on Travis to Fitzhugh, where there is a traffic light. Continue on Travis to Cambrick.
Take a right on Cambrick to the entrance to the Katy Trail.
From the south, reverse above directions and use Travis as well.
— David Taffet