A segment of the Katy Trail from Fitzhugh Avenue to Cambrick Street, a block north of Blackburn Street will close beginning Monday, June 15 for about eight weeks for construction.

Park Department crews are adding a soft-surface trail.

The Park Department suggests this alternative route:

From the north, exit at Knox.

Go east to Travis.

Walk/bike/skate south on Travis to Fitzhugh, where there is a traffic light. Continue on Travis to Cambrick.

Take a right on Cambrick to the entrance to the Katy Trail.

From the south, reverse above directions and use Travis as well.

— David Taffet