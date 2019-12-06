Craig Steven Hess, 68, died at home on Nov. 20. He was born on April 11, 1951.

Hess celebrated 25 years with Resource Center in 2011, having begun as one of the organization’s first employees when he was hired as volunteer coordinator in 1986. When he retired in 2015, he was insurance assistance coordinator.

Co-workers described Hess as “the keeper of institutional knowledge” and “the quiet authority.” He described himself as “the voice of reason among the insanity” at Resource Center. He was originally hired as a temporary employee but told Dallas Voice on his 25th anniversary with the agency that he could easily have been a client: “If this happened to me, how would I want people to treat me?” he said. Asked at his anniversary how long he’d remain on the job, he said, “I’m there till it’s over.”

Hess became involved in animal rescue after Hurricane Katrina and was a volunteer with two animal rescue groups — Animal Allies of Texas (AAT) and Saving Pyrenees In Need (SPIN). He became president of AAT, and he adopted a Great Pyrenees dog named Brianna from SPIN. A close friend has adopted Brianna since Hess’ death.

Hess also volunteered with the Sachse Animal Shelter, taking homeless dogs from the shelter to adoption events at Petco and PetSmart. And he loved the State Fair of Texas, serving for more than 30 years as a judge for all of the food categories.

He is survived by his mother, who lives in Iowa, and a number of friends. He was predeceased by a brother. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 8, from 2-5 p.m., at the Dallas Elks Lodge 71, 8550 Lullwater Drive.