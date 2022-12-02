Michael Lummus, born June 19, 1969, to David Nolan Lummus and Karen Sue Price Lummus, passed away in September at his home. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. at Ol South Pancake House, 225 E. Renfro St. in Burleson.

Michael received an associate of arts degree in general studies from Tarrant County College. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in social work at the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor with MHMR of Tarrant County.

He volunteered across the Metroplex to help those in need, working with the North Central Texas HIV Planning Council and Allocations Committee, the Dr. Martin Luther King Four Day Celebration Committee and the UTA Campus Carry: Legal and Conduct Issues Sub-Committee. He was a board member for LGBTQA S.A.V.E.S.

Michael received many honors and awards throughout his lifetime, including Student Social Worker of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers Ft. Worth Area, the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society: Bravo Tier from UTA Texas at Arlington and Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges from UTA, and he was a named a member of the Delta Alpha Pi Honor Society.

Michael dedicated his life to helping others. At the time of his passing, he was the president of the Chisholm Trail Stonewall Democrats, where he continued to fight for LGBTQA rights. He was an advocate for election integrity and the right to vote as well as for women’s rights and healthcare.