Stuart Travis Smith, born Feb. 24, 1962, in Dallas to Marion L. Smith and Julianne (Burford) Smith, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, in Dallas after a long battle with cancer. Stuart spent most of his early childhood years growing up in Poteau, Okla., and Storm Lake, Iowa. He returned to Dallas at age 15 and attended Hillcrest High School, graduating there 1980. He had called Dallas his home since that time, developing many personal friendships and professional connections with his career in horticulture and landscape services. He met his life partner, Kenneth Homsi, in 1996.

Stuart lived his life by taking it in for the experience. He could take anything that seemed ordinary and make it special and renewed. He was a gentle soul in tune with nature, and he would not hesitate to rescue and nurture an injured or orphaned animal, either wild or domestic, bringing it back to health or maturity. Some of these animals would become his pets.

He was fascinated with the water world and loved scuba diving and catching marine creatures. He maintained a large aquarium in his small home office.

Stuart is survived by his partner, Ken; his older brothers, Mark Smith of Las Vegas, Nev., and Brandon Smith of Dallas, and many members of the Homsi family. He will be missed.