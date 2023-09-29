Dr. Brady L. Allen died peacefully in his sleep after short illness on July 11, 2023. Dr. Allen was born in Port Arthur on Aug. 21, 1953 and attended Bishop Byrne High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1971. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated summa cum laude in 1975, then went on to obtain his M.D. degree from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, finishing fourth in his class in 1979. He completed his Internship and residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in July of 1982.

Dr. Allen was a nationally recognized expert in the field of HIV medicine and received numerous volunteer awards from many AIDS service organizations, including a Lifetime Achievement Award given to him in 2007 by Dr. Jocelyn Elders.

Dr. Allen spent 36 years delivering compassionate and comprehensive care to the Dallas LGBTQ community. They honored him in 2002 as the grand marshal of the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, Dallas’ LGBTQ Pride parade. He sat on various boards, including AIDS-Arms Network and the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS. He was a renowned lecturer and teacher in the field of HIV treatment and prevention and will always be remembered for his fierce commitment to the health and well-being of people living with HIV Disease.

Dr. Allen is survived by his husband, Michael Layton; his brothers, Shawn Allen and Mitch Gaspard; his nephew, Joshua Allen, and his niece, Rachel Allen.

Services to celebrate his memory will be held Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local HIV service organization of your choice.