Meet Pumpernickel, a lively little 2-year-old female catahoula leopard dog mix. She has a brindle coat of swirled black, red and cream and is just the right size at 54 pounds. She has beautiful brown eyes and a lovely smile and the longest pointy-while-at-the-same-time-bendy ears you’ve ever seen. Pumpernickel likes to get out to the play yard along with other activities like playing ball and going on walks. She does well with other dogs in the shelter and seems to be a good fit for human kiddos, too. Just bring all family members to the shelter to meet her before you adopt.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Pumpernickel has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on all necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. Find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs to make an appointment button. Browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat. The SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center is located at 2400 Lone Star Drive and the Ellis County Animal Care Center can be found at 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.