Juan Miguel Aguirre passed away Sept. 29, 2003. He was a truly remarkable and beloved individual who left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew him. Juan was a man of boundless love, an artist whose passion for life mirrored the vastness of the ocean he adored.

Born Sept. 1, 1970, in Brownsville Texas, Juan’s artistic talents shone brightly throughout his life. His art projects in the Dallas area, including the mural “One Human Family,” a giant rainbow mural including many diverse faces representing all of humanity on the side of the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic on Cedar Springs Road, were expressions of his vibrant spirit and unique perspective. He touched the hearts of many with his creative work, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Juan’s love and passion for art began at a very young age. He attended the Arts Magnet School at Booker T. Washington in Dallas, and later, he went on to earn his associate’s degree in design and merchandising at Wade College. His art was displayed in many locations throughout the United States, including an an award-winning mural at La Piazza del Arte Chalk Festival in Denver.

Juan was an advocate for equality. Through his artwork, he expressed his passion and deep desire for all of humanity to be equally treated with kindness, love and respect.

Juan and the love of his life, Rafael Laureano, embarked on a journey west of Portland, Ore., where they found solace in the gentle rhythms of the Pacific. Together, they relished the simple joys of life, nurturing their pets and strolling hand-in-hand on the beach.

He is survived by his husband, Rafael Laureano; his children, Luis Laureano, Christina Laureano, Rafael Laureano Jr. and Shavonna Wilson; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, Miguel Aguirre and Raquel DeLeon; with his sisters, Veronica Alvarez, Patricia Aguirre, Monica Greenlee, Barbara Heredia, Laura Hargove and Brenda Aguirre; and numerous nieces and nephews.