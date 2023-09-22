Skip and Speckle are black-and-white domestic shorthairs with gorgeous green eyes who are pair-bonded —best friends that need to be adopted together. Speckle has a tiny pink nose and a little black goatee, and, at 2 years old, weighs six pounds and is a little shy. Skip has two puffy white cheeks in his otherwise all-black face. He’s the same size as Speckle but is 5-½-years-old. They are looking for a quiet home where the humans understand a little patience can go a long way. They will thrive in a home where everyone is older than 15. Meet Skip and Speckle any day of the week, from noon to 6 p.m., at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, they have been spayed/neutered and microchipped and are current on all their necessary vaccines.

Browse other available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat. Throughout September, all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. But when a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older, the adoption fee is waived.