Bruce Ragsdale Horton, born May 23, 1954 in Dallas, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 68. Bruce was one of a kind and a force of nature: witty, biting, bawdy, fun, larger than life, politically incorrect, cinematic, fierce and a little intimidating. Under the stage name The Dragon Lady, he spent 50 years entertaining at the best, and worst, venues America has to offer.

That spawned his career as owner, designer and theatrical rhinestone jeweler at The Dragon Lady Earring Company where he bejeweled some of America’s most well-known performers, some international celebrities and, of course, his friends. To have Bruce make you a piece of jewelry was an honor. Bruce only made jewelry for people he liked.

Bruce got sober at the Dallas Lambda Group of Alcoholics Anonymous on August 23, 1983. In true Bruce fashion, he was known, adored and sometimes feared in AA rooms and among AA members all over the world. On Dec. 12, 2012, he, as Sister Blanche Davidian, became a fully professed sister with the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a modern, communal order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy, education for safer sex awareness, promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.

Bruce is preceded in transition by his parents Paul and Susan Horton. He is survived by his brother Bradfield R. Horton and wife Blossom; his nieces and nephews Travis and Gina Horton, Lucas and Monica Horton, Lila Horton Stewart and Jeremy, Barrett and Zoe Horton; his great-nieces and -nephews Beau, Hutch, Leo, LulaMae, Sonny and Taryn Horton and Aiden and Callan Stewart.

Bruce’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Howell and Dragon, 1130 Dragon Street, Ste. 120, in Dallas. Those who prefer to join virtually may do so online with Zoom Meeting ID: 972 8371 0096 Passcode: 605014.

In lieu of flowers, charitable memorial offerings should be sent to the organization of your choice.

The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold a separate celebration of life on Aug. 6, from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road: “In a style worthy of Sister Blanche’s reputation, we will be honoring and remembering our beloved sister, friend and mentor with stories, performances and more.”