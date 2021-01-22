Michael Champion — nurse, husband, brother, friend, and mentor — passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, due to COVID-19.

Michael was born in Plymouth, Ind., on Aug. 15, 1954. He received his bachelor’s degree in Nursing and was director of nursing for the Park in Plano. Michael loved being a nurse and always put his patients first.

Michael was a natural entertainer; his alter ego, Sable Alexander, could high kick to the heavens. He loved raising money for the community and was always there with a helping hand, a kind word and, sometimes when needed, a raised eyebrow. He loved collecting anything related to Garfield or Lucille Ball, and he had one room dedicated to Lucille Ball, his favorite entertainer, and had her VitaMeataVegaMin skit down to a T. Michael was known for his quick wit, beautiful smile, his compassion and his love of life.

The love of Michael’s life was his partner and husband of 33 years, Bill Lindsey. Together they entertained all over Texas and the U.S., raising money for various groups and individuals. The two of them founded the Miss Gay Texas State and Miss Gay Texas State at Large pageant system, which focused on quality female impersonation like other pageant system but also on raising money for the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities.

They also loved to travel, especially to Maui.

Michael is survived by his husband Bill, his sister Barbara Richmond and too many friends to name. (You know who you are.)

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Bill asks that donations be made to the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System via their Venmo account at MissGayTexas-State.

If you prefer to mail a check, please make check payable to the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System and mail it to Anna Dickerson, 12050 High Meadow Court, Dallas, Texas 75234.