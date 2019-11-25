North Haven Gardens, the nearly 70-year-old nursery business at 7700 Northaven Road, just north of Royal Lane, that was nearly completely destroyed by a tornado last month, is back open for business as of today (Monday, Nov. 25).

Manager Mark Black is has been a “long road” to recovery for the nursery, and that the rebuilding continues. But, he added, he and the North Haven employees are thankful for all the support they have received from the community. North Haven Gardens are open today, Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, but open again for Black Friday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 10 tornados hit North Texas on Oct. 20, the strongest packing winds reaching 140 mph. The storms inflicted an estimated $2 billion in damage across North Dallas, including at North Haven Gardens. Black said the storms destroyed all but one small building at the nursery, including the greenhouses and offices.

— Tammye Nash, Photos by Chad Mantooth