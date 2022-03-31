Billy Bob’s, where they famously declared that “y’all means all,” announced its April lineup that starts off with a legendary bang Friday. Billy Bob’s Texas knows how to celebrate, as it kicks off April for their 41st anniversary with the iconic Tanya Tucker. We love our strong country women singers and Tanya Tucker’s been delivering her strong, spunky realness for decades.

Her last studio album, 2019’s While I’m Livin‘ garnered Tucker her first Grammy after all this time. Produced by Brandi Carlile, the album was lauded throughout the year landing on many best of lists. She teamed up with another gay icon last year by recording “This is Our Country” with RuPaul.

See her and these other shows by Billy Bob’s this month which include:

April 2: Pat Green will also be celebrating his birthday.

April 8 and 9: Chris Young

April 10: The 10th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival which will feature Flavio Longoria, Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers, Boni Mauricio, and more.

April 15: Kolby Cooper

April 18: Aaron Watson

April 21-23: Three sold-out shows by the Turnpike Troubadours

April 29: The Great Divide

April 30: John Fogerty

– Rich Lopez