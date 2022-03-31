Biden administration also welcomes LGBTQ kids
By
via the National LGBT Media Association
Amy Schneider, the transgender participant on “Jeopardy!” who holds the game show’s second-longest winning streak after 40 victories, was set to visit the White House on Thursday in recognition of the Transgender Day of Visibility.
Schneider is to meet with the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to “discuss the importance of advancing transgender visibility and equality,” according to background information from the White House. The guidance doesn’t say one way or the other whether a meeting Schneider and President Biden will take place.
The visit by Schneider is but one way the White House is set to recognize the Transgender Day of Visibility in the aftermath of Biden issuing a official proclamation to honor the occasion.
Also from the White House:
- Transgender kids and advocates visit the White House. The White House will host transgender kids and their parents from around the country, alongside transgender advocates who are leading the national movement for transgender equality, to discuss the impact that legislative attacks are having on communities across the country. This conversation will be led by the Second Gentleman and Admiral Rachel Levine.
- The Department of Health and Human Services will fly a trans pride flag. By flying the trans flag tomorrow, the Department will become the first federal agency to fly this flag.
- Roundtable with transgender students in Florida. Today, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will meet with transgender and other LGBTQI+ students in Orlando, Florida. Their conversation will focus on the impacts of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, students’ experiences at school and, in particular, support for LGBTQI+ student mental health and well-being.