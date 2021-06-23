Testing.com, an informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a survey report indicating that 26 percent of sexually-active single adults are not concerned about contracting HIV, while 55 percent say they are extremely or very worried about the virus.

The most cited reason among unconcerned respondents are that they use condoms and believe their partners do not have HIV.

The survey examines Americans’ attitude towards HIV/AIDS and fear of contracting the virus. Researchers conducted the survey online among 1,250 single adults ages 18 and older.

Survey results also indicate that HIV is still a crucial issue for single gay men, with 68 percent of sexually-active gay men say they are extremely or very worried about contracting HIV. Regardless of sexuality, men are more likely to be scared of the virus than women, by a rate of 49 percent to 24 percent.

Data shows that Black and Latino Americans are less concerned about HIV infection than white or Asian people, and 34 percent of Blacks and 31 percent of Hispanic/Latinos say they are not worried about contracting HIV, compared to 27 percent of Asian-Americans and 24 percent of white Americans.

Additionally, Black Americans and Hispanic/Latino Americans disproportionately account for 41 percent and 23 percent of HIV/AIDS cases in the U.S., respectively.

The research team at Testing.com conducted this survey to gauge public perception and increase awareness about HIV testing. The survey was created and paid for by Testing.com and administered by Pollfish, the online survey platform, on June 4, 2021.

Go here to see the complete report.

