Stage West this week announced the lineup for its 43rd season, featuring seven shows including two that will overlap. Three will be presented in the brand-new Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre — “The Evie” — and four will happen in the renovated Jerry Russell Theatre.

The Evie is a flexible black box space with seating configurations that will vary from show to show. The Russell remains a proscenium venue. Here’s the lineup:

The line-up is “a thrilling mix of delightful comedies, riveting dramas, fascinating historical tales, including three 41st season shows that couldn’t be produced due to the pandemic and four more that have been on our short list for the past year,” according to a press release.

The line-up includes:

• The regional premier of JQA by Aaron Posner, Oct. 7-31 at the Swenson Theatre, tre-imagining the story of John Quincy Adams.

• The regional premiere of Scrooge in Rouge, an English Music Hall version of A Christmas Carol with book and lyrics by Ricky Graham, additional material by Jeffery Roberson, other interesting bits by Yvette Hargis and original music composed by Jefferson Turner. Runs Dec. 2-24 at The Russell.

• The regional premiere of Church & State by Jason Odell Williams, about U.S. senator who has a life-altering crisis of faith and how it affects his campaign. Running Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2022, at The Russell.

• The regional premiere of On the Exhale, by Martin Zimmerman, runs Feb. 3-20 at Swenson Theatre. It tells the story of a college professor who finds her life changed forever by a senseless act of violence and her inexplicable obsession with the weapon used to perpetuate the crime.

• The regional premiere of Witch, by Jen Silverman, March 17-April 10, 2022, at The Russell. The story of a slick young devil who shows up in the village of Edmonton looking for fresh souls and the outcast woman who turns out to be more than she seems.

• The regional premiere of Into the Breeches!, running June 9-July 3, 2022, at Swenson Theatre, by George Brant. It’s 1942 and all the men of Oberon Playhouse are off at war, so the women rally to put on an all-female production of Shakespeare’s Henry V.

• Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy, by Stephen Adly-Guirgis, runs Aug. 18-Sept. 11, 2022, at The Russell. Amid an on-going legal battle, fighting to hold on to his rent-controlled Manhattan apartment and dealing with his parolee son and a rag-tag surrogate family, ex-cop and recent widower Walter Washington is forced to draw the line and make some demands of his own.

Season tickets will go on sale Monday, June 28, and will include the Bargain Season Ticket (good on Thursdays only) at $154 each, the Standard Season Ticket at $231 each, the Premium Season Ticket (which includes several great additional perks) at $351 each, and the Select 4 Season Ticket (patrons choose four shows from the list) $136 each.

For more information, call Stage West at 817-784-9378. Tickets and information online at StageWest.org.