If you watch NASCAR, you may be surprised, maybe shocked, when you see Lambda Legal emblazoned across a car racing in the Daytona 500.

Openly gay NASCAR driver Zach Herrin has announced a partnership with Lambda Legal and said he was honored to support the important work of the organization.

“We are so grateful for Zach announcing his partnership with Lambda Legal in Florida, where we are currently fighting against the discriminatory ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law,” said Kevin Jennings, Lambda Legal CEO. “By drawing attention to the anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination for which Florida is becoming increasingly known, Zach will have a great impact for our community.”

Herrin has been making waves since recently returning to racing following a 10-year hiatus. He’s making his NASCAR return and Brandt 200 debut as an openly gay man. Herrin has been open about the fact that finding sponsors as an out gay man has been a challenge. He credits the LGBTQ community for giving him support during his 10-year hiatus.

“I am committed to using my platform to make a positive impact on the world. I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with Lambda Legal and their efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable society,” said Herrin. “Lambda Legal fights for justice in the courts and in the court of public opinion. I hope that others will join us in supporting these efforts.”

— from staff reports