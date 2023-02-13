Among the Super Bowl ads was one from the ‘He Gets Us’ people, the Servant Foundation that also provided $50 million in funding to the hate group Alliance Defending Freedom. The Southern Poverty Law Center labeled the organization a hate group for spreading lies about the LGBTQ community and opposing LGBTQ equality legislation.

The ‘He Gets Us’ ad was also funded by Hobby Lobby, according to the N.Y. Daily News. That company won a 2014 case in the U.S. Supreme Court that exempted it from part of the Affordable Care Act because the business — not the people — has religious beliefs that object to contraceptives.

Hopefully, the team they prayed for won the Big Game.

— David Taffet