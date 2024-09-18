After spending the afternoon as special guest entertainer at Disco Divas Drag Brunch — being held at Dallas Eagle and benefitting the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce — drag superstar Monét X Change will be heading over to The Strip for a meet-and-greet to introduce Serv Green Apple Monét X Change, a green apple-flavored” vodka.

Serv vodka is a collaboration between PEG Management, which represents a number of the top drag entertainers and other LGBTQ influencers and talent, and Casa Maestri Distillery, the most awarded tequila distillery in Mexico. It comes in a variety of flavors, including: Blood Orange Sharon Needles, Pineapple Manila Luzon, Mixed Berries Trinity the Tuck, Pink Lemonade Trixie Mattel and Original Unflavored Alaska.

According to CaskCartel.com, Green Apple Monét X Change is “perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks, as well as in cocktails and mixed drinks.”

Monét will be at Roy G’s, 4001 Cedar Springs Road, from 8 p.m. to close. Head on over and get yourself a taste of Monét!

— Tammye Nash