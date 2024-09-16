Big news from Betty Sisonnet and her sisters about the upcoming Disco Divas Drag Brunch two-show drag brunch event benefitting The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce: The second show of the day will feature none other than the fabulous Monet X Change, co-winner of Season 4 of Drag Race All Stars!

In addition to Betty and Monét, the event — taking place at Dallas Eagle, 525 Riverfront Blvd. — will feature Aunt Marge, Stevia, Claire Annette and Aida Lott.

Tickets are $10 for the first show and $25 for the second show featuring Monét, available online at EventBrite.com. (Tickets cover admission only; food and drink are extra.) For ages 21 and older only.

— Tammye Nash