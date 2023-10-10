Meow Wolf announced in celebration of all things fun and spooky, that it will feature The Cosmic Howl beginning, appropriately enough, on Friday the 13th. The Cosmic Howl will mix the immersive art experience of Meow Wolf with exhibitions, special events, live performances and more through Oct. 30. Guests will also win prizes and shop limited-time merch.

“The Cosmic Howl is a portal to a new dimension of imagination,” Kelly Schwartz, General Manager of Meow Wolf’s The Real Unreal said in the announcement. “We are thrilled to invite everyone to The Real Unreal for weeks of festive fun, fall treats, activities, and special events.”

From Meow Wolf:

Within all exhibitions, prepare to encounter a Meow Wolf imbued with a new spirit: with creative workshops, exclusive Cosmic Howl curiosities, singular cinematic soirees, otherworldly trick-or-treating adventures through Meow Wolf’s exhibits, and performances that manifest unexpectedly in unique spaces of the exhibition. Partake in thrilling scavenger hunts and embark on creative quests that enchant, beguile and maybe even lead to self discovery.

Cosmic Howl will also include a costume contest where guests’ costumes will enter them into a raffle to win a Meow Wolf gift card. The venue will also have a bounceback offer where guests visiting during The Cosmic Howl will receive two tickets for the price of one on a future visit before Dec. 15.

Meow Wolf closes the Howl on Halloween with a festive party of music, dancing and masquerade all for adults.

The Cosmic Howl schedule:

Cosmic Howl Kick-Off Event (Friday, All day): Start off our festive fun with the mystical experience featuring spooky Mall Walker Performers, Temp Tattoos, Face Painting (4-8pm), The Wolf Radio (3-7pm), and a haunting group howl in the Neon Kingdom.

Adultiverse Costume Party (Oct. 31, 6-10pm): Prepare to be spellbound as you step into our next Adultiverse, our 21+ only event. Ghosts, ghouls, and interdimensional beings are welcome to celebrate Halloween night with delicious cocktails available for purchase and live entertainment.

Trick or Treat in The Real Unreal (Every Saturday, All day): Take a sweet journey through different dimensions every Saturday with treats throughout The Real Unreal.

Creature Feature Film: (Every Sunday, 6-8 p.m.): Horror fans will be able to revel in vintage cult classic films throughout the spooky season.

The Little Shop of Horrors (Oct. 15)

House On Haunted Hill (Oct. 22)

Phantom Of The Opera (Oct. 29)

Cosmic Crafts (Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.): Dive into a world of imagination and artistry as you join fellow explorers in crafting otherworldly masterpieces on Thursdays.

Pumpkin Painting (Oct. 17)

Trick or Treat Bag Decorating (Oct. 24)

Coloring Pages (Oct. 31)

–Rich Lopez