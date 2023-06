A memorial will be held tonight for Jesse Tafalla, who died earlier this week of a sudden heart attack.

Jesse was president of Rainbow LULAC and was vice president and member of the executive board of Cara Mia Theatre. He worked with Cara Mia since 1995.

“A candlelight vigil for a beloved mentor, advocate and friend” will be held tonight, Thursday, June 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Havana, 4006 Cedar Springs Road.

— David Taffet