Donald Trump has been indicted a second time and is facing, sources say, seven charges in connection with “his handling of classified information while out of office,” according to ABC News.

It is, according to the New York Times, “the first time a former president has faced federal criminal charges.”

ABC News says Trump is “set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. And ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders said, “We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations.”

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in this and all the other cases pending against him.

— Tammye Nash