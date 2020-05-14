The 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher, Beckett Cypher, has died from complications due to opioid addiction.

In a statement and social media post, Etheridge announced that Beckett succumbed, having lost his battle with chemical dependency. Etheridge and Cypher ceased their relationship many years ago.

In an interview last month in Dallas Voice, Etheridge noted that her two older children — including Beckett — were safe during the lockdown, though not in Los Angeles with her two younger children. She indicated Beckett was in Denver.

The biological father of Beckett and his sister Bailey was eventually identified as pioneering rock musician David Crosby, who himself battled a serious drug habit for decades.

