Walmart is opening four new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County on Friday, May 15. Anyone interested in in being tested must visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for a test and, if so, to make an appointment.

The locations are in the parking lots of these Walmart store locations:

15757 Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248

951 W. Belt Line Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

5302 N Garland Ave., Garland, TX 75040

2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, TX 75088

For information on testing in Tarrant County, click here.

Collin County is referring residents to private labs. Click here for more information.

— David Taffet