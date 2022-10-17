Melissa Etheridge brought her life to the theatrical stage this past Thursday night in New York with the opening of Melissa Etheridge: My Window – A Journey Through Life.

The raspy-voiced star says she decided on a stage production because wanted to challenge herself.

“At this point in my life, I have done many, many things. I have achieved many of my dreams. And I need to have things in front of me that I find scary and intense. And this is scary and intense,” Etheridge said.

Known for putting her life in song, Etheridge has performed around world for a couple of decades. She admits that musical theater has always been an inspiration.

“Broadway has always held a very special place in my heart. And that’s one of the things I talk about,” she said.

She added that the experience is different to performing her music in an arena.

“I’ve done that for years. This is – this is different, much more intense, much more intricate. And it’s a lot of fun.”

The off-Broadway show runs through the end of the month.

–Associated Press