Almost 200 members of Congress, including zero Republicans, received a perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard.

Members of Congress were scored based on a range of key indicators of support — from votes in the House to pass pro-equality legislation like the Respect for Marriage Act and Equality Act to votes in the Senate to confirm historic, pro-LGBTQ+ Biden-Harris cabinet officials and judicial nominees, as well as co-sponsorships in both chambers on pieces of legislation that significantly impact LGBTQ+ people and their families.

For the 117th Congress, 194 members of Congress earned a perfect 100 score. That total includes 193 Democrats and one Independent in the House and Senate. No Republicans earned perfect scores.

Locally, Sen. John Cornyn received a score of 14 and Sen. Ted Cruz scored 0. Cornyn voted to approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg and voted for the bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson and Colin Allred each scored 100. Rep. Marc Veasey scored 94. Fort Worth’s moderate Republican Rep. Kay Granger scored a 2. The highest scoring Texas Republican was Rep. Tony Gonzalez with an 18.

By the Numbers:

194 Members of Congress earned perfect scores (193 Democrats, 1 Independent, 0 Republicans).

148 Members of Congress earned a zero score.

167 members of the House received a perfect 100 score, while 136 received zero scores.

The average score for Representatives is 53.5 Average score for Democratic Representatives is 98.5 Average score for Republican Representatives is 5.7

27 members of the Senate received a perfect 100 score, while 12 received zero scores.

The average score for Senators is 53.4 Average score for Democratic Senators is 96.8 Average score for Republican Senators is 10.1



What Was Scored:

Senate Votes:

Anti-Transgender Amendment to the American Rescue Plan

John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Ending the Filibuster to have a vote on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

Women’s Health Protection Act

Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg to be Secretary of Transportation

Confirmation of Rachel Levine to be Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services

Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

Confirmation of Beth Robinson to be a U.S. Circuit Judge

Confirmation of Alison Nathan to be a U.S. Circuit Judge

Impeachment of Donald Trump

Senate Co-Sponsorships:

Equality Act

Do No Harm Act

Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act

Safe Schools Improvement Act

International Human Rights Defense Act

John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act

PrEP Access and Coverage Act

House Votes:

Equality Act

American Dream and Promise Act

Bipartisan Background Checks Act

John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act

LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act

Anti-LGBTQ+ Amendments to FY 2022 Appropriations Bill

Women’s Health Protection Act

Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act

Global Respect Act

LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act

Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Respect for Marriage Act

Impeachment of Donald Trump

House Co-Sponsorships:

Do No Harm Act

Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act

Safe Schools Improvement Act

John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act

PrEP Access and Coverage Act

Other House Action:

House Discharge Petition on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act

The HRC Scorecard for the 117th Congress is available online here.

— David Taffet