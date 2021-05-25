“One Way Out,” the new single from singer/songwriter/activist Melissa Etheridge is now out. Watch the video below.

“One Way Out” is the first single off Etheridge’s upcoming album of the same name coming this fall, and it is part of a collection of music written by Etheridge in the late 1980s and early 1990s that never made the cut — until now, according to a press release announcing the new single.

“I’m so excited to bring these songs to my fans,” Etheridge said. “Years later I am still moved and can’t wait to share these tracks live.”

“One Way Out” is one of nine tracks that will be featured on the full-length album that is set to be released Sept. via BMG. The album will be available on all digital platforms and in stores and will be available on colored vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble. You can pre-order the album here.

Etheridge will perform from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles for her “One Way Out …. Of The Garage” concert special streaming live on May 29. Tickets are on sale now, with a limited number of in-person seats available.

Etheridge came across these decades-old songs/demos years ago while gathering materials for a retrospective box set. She said that as she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren’t right for that particular time or album. Some of the tracks were written before she had even come out, and she had never felt comfortable releasing them. But she knew they would be perfect for the box set.

In 2013, Etheridge found herself back at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with her original band — Fritz Lewak, John Shanks, Kevin McCormick — and recorded the songs. But shortly after she finished the records, she parted ways with her label, and the box set was shelved. Etheridge once again began working on new material, and, once again, these songs were set aside.

Fast forward to 2020, when Etheridge was sorting through old files to share with fans on her Friday Night Time Machine show. Finding them again convinced her the time was finally right for them to be released.

The tracklist for the upcoming album includes two songs recorded live at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002:”You Have No Idea” and “Life Goes On.” Other songs, in addition to the title track, are “As Cool As You Try,” “I’m No Angel Myself,” “For The Last Time,” “Save Myself,” “That Would Be Me” and “Wild Wild Wild.”

— Tammye Nash