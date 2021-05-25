Girl From The North Country will resume performances on Broadway on Wednesday, Oct. 13, producers announced Monday, May 24. In the show, playwright Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan, and the re-opening date was announced on Dylan’s 80th birthday.

Girl From The North Country began performances on Feb. 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre and opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, just days before Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons said, “Bob Dylan once said ‘You should always take the best from the past, leave the worst back there and go forward into the future.’ We are thrilled to go forward by welcoming audiences safely back to The Belasco this fall and reunite with our beloved Broadway family.

“At the heart of Girl From The North Country is the Depression-era story about a community coming together to find hope while facing hardships during difficult and uncertain times,” the producers continued. “After the turbulent past year of experiencing great pain, suffering and loss, the global pandemic has tested our resolve and resilience in countless ways, revealing in the process the deep divides and inequities in our society, and strengthening our commitment to change and moving forward. Girl From The North Country resonates powerfully today, and is a love letter to America celebrating its strength and resilience with the poetry of Bob Dylan’s music to unite, heal, uplift, inspire, and illuminate through the darkest of times.”

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. In addition, Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

The cast recently reunited outside of the Belasco Theatre for the first time in over a year to film a video love letter to the city as a reminder to us all that Broadway, New York City and everything we love about it, “Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.” Watch the video below.

Tickets are on sale now at NorthCountryonBroadway.com or Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Ticket prices range from $39 to $179. As part of the “Buy with Confidence” ticketing policies, tickets purchased for any performance through Jan. 17, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols and are subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor.

— Tammye Nash