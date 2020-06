Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the liquor license of three bars in Texas including Marty’s Live on Maple Avenue.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC wrote in a press release. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price.”

The other two bars are in El Paso and McAllen.

— David Taffet