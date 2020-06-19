If COVID hadn’t waylaid everything for a long time, this weekend would have been the third annual Pride Block Party at Dallas’ Downtown Arts District. But as with many celebrations during the pandemic, the Dallas Museum of Art — which is still closed to visitors — is moving a lot of its commemoration of Pride online. The DMA’s website has videos from prior parties, including a Vogue Academy tutorial and videos from prior Arts & Letters Live events such as Oak Cliff native Casey Gerald discussing his book There Will Be No Miracles Here, The Dallas Way also has oral history videos from local icons such as Monica Greene and Betty Neal.

— Arnold Wayne Jones